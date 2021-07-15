Genshin Impact: discovering Ayaka’s past, the new 5-star heroine









A few days after the launch of Genshin Impact Update 2.0, set for July 21, MiHoYo has published an in-depth video on one of the characters that will be added during the new cycle of the action RPG: let’s get to know Kamisato Ayaka. Kamisato Ayaka is a five-star Cryo-type heroine, destined to represent one of the most important additions of the upcoming Genshin Impact Update 2.0 along with the new Japan-inspired region of Inazuma. The animated trailer packaged by MiHoYo, which you find attached to this news in both English and Japanese versions, sheds light on the girl’s past, described as graceful, noble, and virtuous. As a member of the Yashiro Commission, Ayaka studied etiquette, painting, calligraphy, and the art of the sword from an early age. In public, she must prove that she is a worthy daughter of the Kamisato Clan, but when she returns home she can finally be who she really is, “a girl whose true desires remain hidden within her heart. ” At the end of the video, we see her ready to go to the Festival wearing a mask, so as not to be recognized by other people. Ayaka will be the protagonist of the first Banner of the Update 2.0: titled The Heron’s Court, it will begin immediately at the launch of the update, set for 21 July. Genshin Impact Update 2.0 will also add graphics enhancements for PS5.