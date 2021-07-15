Angelina Jolie: No more desire to work together: She also separates from Brad Pitt on business

The ongoing dispute between Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) just doesn’t seem to want to calm down. The actress now allegedly no longer wants to work with her ex-husband on business and get out of the joint business. According to the US magazine “TMZ”, Jolie has already submitted all the necessary documents to the judge. In them, she asks the court to monetate her stake in the company Nouvel, LLC, Chateau Miraval.

Angelina Jolie wants to sell shares in winery

In the USA, it is customary in divorces for company shares to be temporarily frozen. Angelina Jolie, however, apparently cannot wait to regain her share of the joint winery in France in order to sell it. According to “TMZ”, the actress already has the deal on the table, so only needs the confirmation of the judge, so that the ban can be lifted. The couple allegedly bought the winery in 2011 for $60 million. How much it is worth today is unclear.









