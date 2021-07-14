Will the Kardashians soon break off contact with Caitlyn Jenner?

06/27/2021 10:00 PM

Caitlyn Jenner is courting right-wing voters and could jeopardize her relationship with her daughters.

It could well be that the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will soon completely break off contact with Caitlyn Jenner (71). Because the transsexual TV personality is increasingly causing controversy with her political statements.

The 71-year-old, who was once a man and fathered daughters Kendall and Kylie, said something in her election campaign for governor of California that will offend her daughters.

Caitlyn Jenner vies for right-wing voters

The former athlete hopes to find her voters in the political right-wing spectrum. Caitlyn Jenner has long been known to be a conservative Republican, but she was still surprising with her latest campaign statements. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram that read, “When I become governor, I will do everything in mine to prevent our children from being taught Critical Race Theory.”

In the Critical Race Theory, CRT for short, it is a theoretical approach that deals with structural racism.

Seven African-American Grandchildren

That is an already difficult statement. With Caitlyn Jenner, however, she is particularly important when you consider that she herself has seven black grandchildren. Users on Twitter wonder how the TV personality will later justify this opinion to their grandchildren.

Caitlyn Jenner as Donald Trump 2.0?

Caitlyn Jenner reminds in her extreme statements since the beginning of the ex-President Donald Trump (75). Without much competence and knowledge, but with much more self-confidence, she says the most absurd things.

For example, the newcomer politician expressed the opinion that the sight of homeless people is really unbearable. She also thinks it’s a stupid idea to build a highway between the metropolises of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Their counter-proposal is not an environmentally friendly rail connection. No, she thinks people should just all fly.

Soon an outsider everywhere?

Actually, no one calculates Caitlyn Jenner realistic chances of winning. Her electoral defeat will most likely be even more devastating than that of ex-son-in-law Kanye West (44).

Just like the rapper, she could be all alone afterwards. After all her statements against environmental protection, support for the socially weak, minorities and even transsexual people, she is likely to have few friends left.

How many people the first-person actress can inspire for her election program will be decided in the elections in November.