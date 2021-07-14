“My relationship with social media is addictive”

First of all, it’s worth taking a look at the bare numbers: US model Kendall Jenner has more than 163 million subscribers on Instagram, and 31.4 million people follow her on Twitter. The 25-year-old has repeatedly been regarded as the highest-paid model in the world since 2017 and draws much of her public attention through her social media activities. On her channels, Kim Kardashian’s half-sister markets cosmetic products, fashion collections, jewelry, shoes and handbags.

Social media is therefore part of her highly successful business strategy, Jenner’s rise to top model is undoubtedly linked to her talent for successful self-staging. Years ago, for example, her decision not to rely on the established Facebook, but instead on the fast-growing Instagram, proved to be the right one. In 2017, Jenner was the photo model with the most followers on the platform worldwide. However, she did not shy away from temporarily deleting her account. “Instagram just isn’t the same without them,” Marie Claire magazine said in 2016, shocked, with millions of followers confused, People magazine observed. “Sometimes I delete Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat from my phone for a few days,” Jenner revealed in an interview at the time. It annoys her that some of her friends and also her younger sister Kylie Jenner just can’t put her phone out of her hand.









Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner has long been active on Instagram again, but by her own admission has enough difficulties to pack away her phone. “My relationship with social media is a bit addictive at the moment,” the 25-year-old said in an interview with Vogue magazine. “I don’t like that, and I’m not proud to say that.” However, she believes that this problem affects many people.

The constant glances at the phone and the computer are not good for her, according to Jenner. It’s the first thing she does in the morning. “I notice that the more I look at the screen, I feel increasingly disconnected from my own body or what’s happening right in front of me.” Jenner interviewed Jorge Partida, a psychologist with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. Jenner had already sat down with other experts in a whole series of interviews on the subject of mental health and talked about anxiety disorders in her childhood.

The fact that the model, who became famous early on through the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, spread her interview about the unhealthy side effects of Internet consumption and the addiction to the likes on all her social media channels, actually shows quite nicely the whole crux of the matter. But Jenner isn’t the only one struggling with social media. Pamela Anderson had only recently freed herself from her accounts, and Ed Sheeran had also taken longer breaks. Maybe an approach for Kendall Jenner? When she announced in 2016 that she needed a break, she only endured the withdrawal for a week.