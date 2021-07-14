Thursday, July 15, 2021
HomeNewsKylie Jenner : Stalker Arrested on Her Estate - Entertainment
News

Kylie Jenner : Stalker Arrested on Her Estate – Entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
0
110




Now it has also hit Kylie Jenner Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ImageCollect


The Kardashian-Jenner clan currently has to deal with stalkers more often. Now a man has been picked up on Kylie Jenner’s estate in Los Angeles – apparently no stranger.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been increasingly dealing with stalkers in recent weeks. Just recently, Kim Kardashian (40) obtained an injunction against a man who had made video recordings of her property. On the estate of her half-sister Kendall Jenner (25), a man who had swum in her pool was arrested just a few weeks earlier. Now another stalker invaded the estate of her sister Kylie Jenner (23).




He wanted to confess his love to her

As the US celebrity portal “TMZ” reports, the 35-Year-old had been picked up by the security. He refused to leave the compound until he confessed his love to Jenner, the report said. The man had already been seen several times in front of Jenner’s house in Los Angeles, but had been cooperative and had left again – until now. The stalker was arrested by the summoned police, but was later released.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, 3, had not been home at the time, according to the report.



Previous articleKylie Jenner is pregnant again
Next articleCaitlyn Jenner has beef with Jimmy Kimmel
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv