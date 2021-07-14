Kylie Jenner : Stalker Arrested on Her Estate – Entertainment

Now it has also hit Kylie Jenner Photo: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ImageCollect





The Kardashian-Jenner clan currently has to deal with stalkers more often. Now a man has been picked up on Kylie Jenner’s estate in Los Angeles – apparently no stranger.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been increasingly dealing with stalkers in recent weeks. Just recently, Kim Kardashian (40) obtained an injunction against a man who had made video recordings of her property. On the estate of her half-sister Kendall Jenner (25), a man who had swum in her pool was arrested just a few weeks earlier. Now another stalker invaded the estate of her sister Kylie Jenner (23).









He wanted to confess his love to her

As the US celebrity portal “TMZ” reports, the 35-Year-old had been picked up by the security. He refused to leave the compound until he confessed his love to Jenner, the report said. The man had already been seen several times in front of Jenner’s house in Los Angeles, but had been cooperative and had left again – until now. The stalker was arrested by the summoned police, but was later released.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, 3, had not been home at the time, according to the report.





