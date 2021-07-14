Khloe Kardashian was misled by Kris Jenner via KUWTK

Did you know… Kylie Jenner: Relationship break with Travis Scott

Khloe Kardashian claimed kris Jenner misled her about ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’.

The ‘Good American’ founder admitted that she and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian were open to the idea of the reality show, but only if they were filmed at her DASH boutique.

c also appeared on the show and Khloé admitted on the show ‘Side by Side with Malika & Khadijah’ that she didn’t really think about her friends’ participation.

Malika recalled that there was never “a conversation” about them appearing on the show while working at DASH.

But the couple was happy to be there even if it was like a snowball effect afterwards and was in the spotlight.

