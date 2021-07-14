Kendall Jenner: With this outfit, the model heralds the comeback of boho chic

Kendall Jenner wears this boho look at the launch of her tequila brand

From baguette bags to mesh tops to “Matrix”-style micro sunglasses, there was hardly a 90s trend that Kendall Jenner didn’t imitate. And now it seems like Kendall, model and entrepreneur, is keeping an eye on the decade that followed to get stylistic inspiration: more specifically, the boho-chic look introduced by Kate Moss and Sienna Miller that was everywhere in the mid-2000s.

Kendall Jenner gave the boho trend an update with these suede accessories

As host of the star-studded presentation of her new tequila brand 818 in West Hollywood – guests included Katy Perry, Hailey and Justin Bieber as well as Drake – Kendall Jenner opted for a vintage floral silk crop top by Moschino with lace trim and waist-high suede trousers by Chloé with lace details. The finishing touches? A pair of Bottega-Veneta shoes-with a square tip and a small by-far leather shoulder bag in a matching beige tone.









While the look was clearly inspired by the flowing silhouettes and haptic fabrics worn in the ’00s by Kate Moss with a pair of Hunter rubber boots or the Olsen twins with stacks of vintage jewelry, Jenner has given the style a more elegant, Californian twist that’s instantly party-ready. (After all, you don’t want to appear in pale suede on a rainy day at Glastonbury Festival.) So is boho chic finally ready for its long-overdue revival? Jenner clearly says yes.

This article originally appeared on Vogue.com.