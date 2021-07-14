Kendall Jenner: Happy Couple! She talks about Boyfriend Devin for the first time

Model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner (25) has been dating her NBA star Devin Booker (24) for a year now. Apparently, things are going really well with the two turtle doves, who also celebrated their love in the social networks for their one-year anniversary.
This openness is quite unusual, because so far Kendall Jenner has held back with private information about her new love. But now she even went one better, because she spoke publicly about her loved one for the first time, in the second part of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion on June 20, 2021, as “eonline.com” reports.
Kendall Jenner: “Yes, he’s my friend”
There, the 25-year-old was confronted with the hint that she would only date basketball players. – was she so obviously did not want to leave standing: “No, in fact I don’t just date basketball players, someone should have done better research. I’m not ashamed that I have a certain type and besides, I’m a basketball fan.”
And then she said it publicly for the first time: “Yes, he’s my friend,” she said with a smile about the Phoenix Suns player. But Kendall will probably not drag her private life into the spotlight in the future, because she has not done so far: “I have the feeling that this has worked better and better for me.”
For other members of the family, private issues are often much more in the public eye, such as the marriage and divorce of Kim Kardashian (40) and rapper Kanye West (44) or the on-off relationship of Kylie Jenner (23) and Travis Scott (29).
The Kardashian clan loves Devin Booker
A source is said to have told “eonline.com”: “Kendall has never been so happy in any relationship.” So it really seems to be a match between the model and the professional athlete. The fact that Kendall is so discreet also seems to suit him absolutely: “Devin is calm and not interested in being in the spotlight or being a celebrity,” the source continues.
Another insider revealed that Kendall’s family also appreciates the new man at their side: “They welcomed him with open arms. They love to see Kendall so happy with someone who gets the best out of her. It’s exciting for everyone to see her in such a great relationship.”