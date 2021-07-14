Kendall Jenner: Happy Couple! She talks about Boyfriend Devin for the first time









Model and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner (25) has been dating her NBA star Devin Booker (24) for a year now. Apparently, things are going really well with the two turtle doves, who also celebrated their love in the social networks for their one-year anniversary. This openness is quite unusual, because so far Kendall Jenner has held back with private information about her new love. But now she even went one better, because she spoke publicly about her loved one for the first time, in the second part of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion on June 20, 2021, as “eonline.com” reports.

Kendall Jenner: “Yes, he’s my friend” There, the 25-year-old was confronted with the hint that she would only date basketball players. – was she so obviously did not want to leave standing: “No, in fact I don’t just date basketball players, someone should have done better research. I’m not ashamed that I have a certain type and besides, I’m a basketball fan.”





And then she said it publicly for the first time: “Yes, he’s my friend,” she said with a smile about the Phoenix Suns player. But Kendall will probably not drag her private life into the spotlight in the future, because she has not done so far: “I have the feeling that this has worked better and better for me.” For other members of the family, private issues are often much more in the public eye, such as the marriage and divorce of Kim Kardashian (40) and rapper Kanye West (44) or the on-off relationship of Kylie Jenner (23) and Travis Scott (29).