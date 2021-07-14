Alex Mariah Peter: GNTM winner models for Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has an estimated net worth of around $900 million due to her successful cosmetics company “Kylie Cosmetics”.

The winner of this year’s season Germany’s Next Top Model Alex Mariah Peter has been able to get an internationally coveted job. She is the new face for Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line at Douglas.

“Germany’s next Topmodel” winner Alex Mariah Peter has landed a big job: The 23-year-old is now indirectly modeling for Kylie Jenner, 23. For a Europe-wide campaign at Douglas, she is the new face of Kylie Jenner’s hyped cosmetics line “Kylie Cosmetics”.

interview Tokyo Hotel Singer Bill Kaulitz on paid sex: “I’ve tried it too. So what?”





“Honor” to work for Kylie Jenner



“What an incredible honor is this, please? I am so incredibly happy about it, I am already so excited to see the finished results…”, Alex shares the happy customer in her story on Instagram with her followers.









At this point, our editorial team has content from Instagram

integrated. Due to your privacy settings, this content has not been loaded to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to view. These providers

may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider.

Further information can be found in the data protection information.

The images of the campaign will be available from Thursday in Douglas stores and on social media. A first photo has already been published by Douglas. On it, the GNTM winner can be seen with bright red make-up lips. The products will be available in stores from 15 July.

Kylie Jenner has already become the youngest self-made billionaire in the world in 2019 through her successful cosmetics company at the age of 20. However, the US magazine Forbes withdrew this title from her last year. Alex is at the beginning of her career: She won the season of “Germany’s next Topmodel” in 2021 – as the first transgender model of the show ever.





Watch the video: Khloé Kardashian has now addressed her fans in a long statement. She speaks openly about her problems with her body image. Previously, the reality TV star had taken action against the publication of an unedited photo of himself.

jus

SpotOnNews