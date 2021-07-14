Thursday, July 15, 2021
Alex Mariah Peter: GNTM winner models for Kylie Jenner

By Arjun Sethi
Kylie Cosmetics
“Germany’s Next Topmodel” winner Alex Mariah Peter models for Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line

Kylie Jenner at a film premiere

Kylie Jenner has an estimated net worth of around $900 million due to her successful cosmetics company “Kylie Cosmetics”.

© Billy Bennight / Picture Alliance

The winner of this year’s season Germany’s Next Top Model Alex Mariah Peter has been able to get an internationally coveted job. She is the new face for Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line at Douglas.

“Germany’s next Topmodel” winner Alex Mariah Peter has landed a big job: The 23-year-old is now indirectly modeling for Kylie Jenner, 23. For a Europe-wide campaign at Douglas, she is the new face of Kylie Jenner’s hyped cosmetics line “Kylie Cosmetics”.

“Honor” to work for Kylie Jenner

“What an incredible honor is this, please? I am so incredibly happy about it, I am already so excited to see the finished results…”, Alex shares the happy customer in her story on Instagram with her followers.




The images of the campaign will be available from Thursday in Douglas stores and on social media. A first photo has already been published by Douglas. On it, the GNTM winner can be seen with bright red make-up lips. The products will be available in stores from 15 July.

Kylie Jenner has already become the youngest self-made billionaire in the world in 2019 through her successful cosmetics company at the age of 20. However, the US magazine Forbes withdrew this title from her last year. Alex is at the beginning of her career: She won the season of “Germany’s next Topmodel” in 2021 – as the first transgender model of the show ever.


jus
SpotOnNews

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
