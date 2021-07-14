73-year-old tourist from the USA falls to his death

A tour group was on its way to the top of Mount Jenner when a man suddenly lost his balance and fell deep. Rescue attempts failed, he died.

A 73-year-old tourist from the USA has fallen more than 100 meters deep to his death on Mount Jenner at königssee in Bavaria. According to the police in Rosenheim, the man got out of balance on Saturday during a group excursion a few meters below the summit cross and fell through steep, rock-strewn terrain.









Despite the difficult conditions, a young eyewitness immediately followed suit and began resuscitation. However, this was in vain. Mountain rescue and police later recovered the body from the mountainside with the help of a helicopter

As the officials announced on Sunday, the 73-Year-old was with a tour group on the way and first with a cable car to the 1,874-meter-high mountain above the municipality of Schönau in the Berchtesgaden Alps. From the station, the group walked the last bit to the summit. The fellow travellers were cared for by a psychologically trained crisis intervention team.