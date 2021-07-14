Wednesday, July 14, 2021
HomeCelebrity73-year-old tourist from the USA falls to his death
Celebrity

73-year-old tourist from the USA falls to his death

By Arjun Sethi
0
68




A tour group was on its way to the top of Mount Jenner when a man suddenly lost his balance and fell deep. Rescue attempts failed, he died.

A 73-year-old tourist from the USA has fallen more than 100 meters deep to his death on Mount Jenner at königssee in Bavaria. According to the police in Rosenheim, the man got out of balance on Saturday during a group excursion a few meters below the summit cross and fell through steep, rock-strewn terrain.




Despite the difficult conditions, a young eyewitness immediately followed suit and began resuscitation. However, this was in vain. Mountain rescue and police later recovered the body from the mountainside with the help of a helicopter

As the officials announced on Sunday, the 73-Year-old was with a tour group on the way and first with a cable car to the 1,874-meter-high mountain above the municipality of Schönau in the Berchtesgaden Alps. From the station, the group walked the last bit to the summit. The fellow travellers were cared for by a psychologically trained crisis intervention team.

Previous articleHow Edward Jenner achieved the first successful vaccination
Next articleWill the Kardashians soon break off contact with Caitlyn Jenner?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv