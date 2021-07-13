Free PC games to download: GOG gives a poetic platformer and offers new discounts









Even in the heat of summer, promotional initiatives dedicated to the world of gaming continue: from Unieuro Discounts of Unieuro to the new sales on the Xbox Store, the opportunities to save are not few. To these is now added an initiative proposed by GOG, which inaugurates a promotional campaign dedicated to French videogame productions. As part of the latter, multiple discounts have been activated on French securities. Here are some of the active balances:

Dishonored Complete Edition: offered at 34.99 euros, with a 50% discount;

Prey: offered at 15 euros, with a 50% discount;

Absolver: offered at 7.49 euros, with a 75% discount;

Wonder Boy The Dragon’s Trap: proposed at 7.99 euros, with a 60% discount;

A Plague Tale Innocence: offered at 11.99 euros, with a 70% discount;

Greedfall: offered at 17.49 euros, with a 50% discount;

Syberia III: The Complete Journey: offered at € 5.29, with an 85% discount;

In addition to the sales dedicated to French developers, GOG also offers the community a title as a gift, to be redeemed for free. Specifically, this is Symphonia, a poetic platformer that sees the player take up a violin and bow to awaken a forgotten realm. Directly at the opening of this news, you will find a trailer dedicated to the title.

We also point out that the end date of the initiative has not been announced: we, therefore, recommend that interested players take advantage of it quickly.