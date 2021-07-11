Dr Disrespect again lashes out at COD Warzone: they don’t know what they are doing









Guy Beahm, better known as Dr. Disrespect, is not one of those people who keep their opinion to themselves. Quite the contrary, the content creator has repeatedly made himself the protagonist of invectives against the most disparate subjects. Only in the last few weeks has he taken it out, in order, with the New York Times, Battlefield 2042, Apex Legends, and even with YouTube.This time, the recipients of his outburst are the guys from Raven Software, developers of Call of Duty Warzone, who apparently “don’t know what they’re doing”. His outrage was sparked by the Dead Silence upgrade, which allows players to temporarily attenuate the sound of footsteps. “Nobody wants Dead Silence in the game,” said Dr. Disrespect, then added, “I could solve all the problems of this game like this, ” making the gesture of the snap of the finger. He is also convinced that a single meeting with Raven Software would be enough for him to illustrate “just a couple of small changes, easy to implement”, which alone would be enough to return players who would have left the game to return to the servers. Dr. Disrespect owes much of his popularity to his blunt and irreverent ways, but it is equally true that he is not the latest addition. In the past he worked for Sledgehammer Games (creators of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, WWII and the next chapter of the series) first as Community Manager and then as Level Designer, putting his hand on the Solar, Horizon, Instinct, Ascend, Recovery maps. , Sideshow, Site 244, and Quarantine of Advanced Warfare, before deciding to pursue his goals as a Content Creator. We take this opportunity to remind you that Season 4 Reloaded begins next week in Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.