Thursday, July 8, 2021
Xbox Game Pass: the new games arriving today July 8th

By Vimal Kumar
As widely announced by Microsft, today, July 8, the Xbox Game Pass catalog will welcome three new games: let’s find out which ones are and on which platforms they will be playable.

Xbox Game Pass | The new games of July 8th

  • Tropico 6 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC)
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Cloud)
  • UFC 4 (Xbox via EA Play)

Tropico 6, the latest iteration of the famous management franchise that allows you to become a ruthless dictator or a pacifist statesman, will be made available to subscribers on all gaming platforms. Dragon Quest Builders 2, RPG set in a world made of blocks, was already available on Xbox and PC for several months and is preparing to finally arrive on the cloud. The fighting game based on mixed martial arts UFC 4, finally, will enter the Xbox catalog as part of the EA Play selection (both cloud gaming and EA Play for consoles are only accessible by subscribers to the Ultimate plan). Those just mentioned aren’t the only Xbox Game Pass games scheduled for July: Bloodroots (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC), and The Medium (Cloud) will also arrive on day 15, while on 29 July is the turn of the Omno novelty. Remember in any case that in the middle of the month we will have to say goodbye to 3 games, namely Endless Space 2 (PC), Downwell (PC), and CrossCode (Cloud, Xbox, and PC).

Vimal Kumar
