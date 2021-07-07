COD Warzone and Cold War: a weekend of Double XP is coming to the Battle Pass









Are you still behind with the levels of the Season 4 Season Pass of Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War? So know that in the next few days you will be able to take advantage of a short period of Double Experience Points for the Battle Pass. The development team has announced through the official social channels that starting from next Friday 9 July 2021 at 19:00 in the Italian time zone and until the same time on 12 July, players will be able to climb the levels of the pass at double the speed. and get both free and premium rewards faster (provided they have purchased access to the paid version of the Season Pass). As stated by Treyarch, this timed bonus will involve all components of the first-person shooter and users will therefore be able to take advantage of it both in Call of Duty Warzone and in the multiplayer and Zombies mode of Black Ops Cold War. Such an event is perhaps the best way to end the first half of Season 4, as the next big mid-season update should make its debut just in a few days. In this regard, we remind you that a few hours ago one of the weapons arriving with Mauer Der Toten in COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies was unveiled.