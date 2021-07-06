ELEX 2: details on number of NPCs, dialogue lines and longevity, Piranha Bites talks









ELEX 2 was unexpectedly presented by THQ Nordic and Piranha Bites with an adrenaline-pumping trailer. We had already learned that the role will offer greater freedom of action and will present a more refined combat system, but the developers are now talking to us about new details regarding the project. Interfacing with the head of WccfTech, Piranha Bites reiterated how ELEX II is a more ambitious title than the progenitor of the series, which is why we can expect a great density of content. The German team has confirmed that the player will clash with over 100 different enemies along the course of the adventure and that more than 300 NPCs will be part of five distinct factions and will play their role in the narrative development; characters that will form about 350.00 lines of dialogue, between the mandatory and optional ones. Of course, there will be no lack of action: in ELEX II we will be able to easily move with our jetpack, undertake various quests and venture into numerous dungeons. Exploring the contents included in the package thoroughly, the longevity of the title should be around 60 hours. At the moment we don’t know if there will be multiple endings or plot branches that could push for replayability. ELEX II will be released “soon” on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. While waiting for more information and the official launch date, we invite you to retrieve our ELEX review.