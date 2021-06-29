Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster: expected to be released in July









As reported by Gematsu, Square Enix uploaded a 30-minute video presentation dedicated to Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster to YouTube, the video was removed soon after, probably because it was uploaded earlier than expected. The video stars Final Fantasy’s dad Hironobu Sakaguchi (Mistwalker), composer and musician Nobuo Uematsu (Dog Ear Records), and Yoshinori Kitase (Square Enix) busy telling behind the scenes, development anecdotes, and backstory on the making. Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will be available on PC, iOS, and Android, the series includes remastered editions of Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI curated by artist Kazuko Shibuya who has worked on the series since the first episode. According to what was revealed in the video, the first episode will be released in July on the platforms mentioned above, other details are not known at the moment and the fact that the video has been removed does not help to clarify the release date, generically reported as ” July 2021 ” Furthermore, it is not clear whether the window in question also refers to the Western market or only to the Asian one, even if the first hypothesis remains the most probable. We look forward to official announcements from Square Enix.