GTA 6 is in the early stages of development and will be released in 2024 or 2025 for Tom Henderson









The insider and leaker Tom Henderson (specialized in leaks on Battlefield and Call of Duty, but not only) has published a video on his YouTube channel dedicated to GTA 6, collecting all the information and rumors he has picked up over the years.

Apparently, the new GTA will be set in modern-day Vice City with Rockstar Games wanting to have maximum creative freedom for GTA Online DLCs and expansions, hence the decision not to set the game in the past. According to what reported, the map will change and expand with new areas to be explored in the style of Fortnite, this is the term of comparison used by Henderson.

The leaker then confirms the presence of multiple protagonists, among these, there will also be a female character expert in technology and hacking. Henderson then focuses on the release date, in his opinion GTA 6 will not be released before 2024 or 2025, the game is still in the very early stages of development and Rockstar would like to launch the game only when PS5 and Xbox Series X / S have reached a good installed base, a PC version is still expected while there seem to be no plans for an edition destined for PS4 and Xbox One.

Finally, the insider reiterates that cryptocurrencies will play a role in GTA 6 , although it is not yet entirely clear how these will be integrated into the game.