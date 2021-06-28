Genshin Impact, gameplay trailer for Kazuha: the force of the wind in action









After the publication of Genshin Impact update 1.6, the post-launch support offered by MiHoYo to its free Action RPG continues at full speed. Among the novelties coming in the near future, there is, in particular, a new character, known as Kaedehara Kazuha. Linked to the imagination of the Japanese samurai, the fighter brings with him a traditional katana, but also a particular love for literature and poetry. In particular, Kazuha likes to dabble in the composition of haiku, the traditional short Japanese compositions. Unfortunately, not everyone in Teyvat ‘s realm seems to love art equally, and the character often finds his inspiration interrupted by groups of enemies.

To officially introduce us to Kazuha, the MiHoYo team has released a gameplay trailer entirely dedicated, available directly at the opening of this news. With the video, Genshin Impact attendees can get a first idea of ​​the fighting style and characteristics of the fighter. At the moment, the software house has not yet confirmed the precise debut date of the new protagonist within the title. However, given the presence of new material, the time should not be too far away.

While waiting for more details, it seems that the character of Inazuma will make his debut in July in Genshin Impact.