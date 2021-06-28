Deep Insanity is Square Enix’s new cross-media project: game, manga and anime









Exactly as happened for the relaunch of Dragon Quest Dai, Square Enix continues to follow the path of cross-media projects and announces Deep Insanity, a series that will see the presence of an anime, a manga, and a video game.

Specifically, Deep Insanity The Lost Child is the name of the animated series produced by Silver Link and which will air starting from October in Japan. The staff includes names like creators Makoto Fukami, Norimitsu Kaihou, and Etorouji Shiono, director Shin Oonuma, screenwriter Kento Shimoyama, character designer Kazuyuki Yamayoshi, and musicians and composers Fumiyuki Gou and Mirai Kodai Gakudan on the soundtrack.

Deep Insanity Asylum is a Free Play an RPG video game (with in-app purchases) coming in September in Japan on PC (via Steam), iOS, and Android. The game can count on a real-time progression system, unfortunately, there are not many other details on the project, pre-registrations should open soon on Google Play. Finally, we mention Deep Insanity Nirvana, manga whose publication has just begun on the pages of Monthly Big Gangan, in September the first two volumes of the series will be released.

Nothing is known about a possible debut of Deep Insanity in the West, at the moment all the projects have been confirmed for the Japanese market only.