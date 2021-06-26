Saturday, June 26, 2021
Pokémon GO Fest 2021: all Legendary Pokémon will appear on the Day of the Raid

By Arjun Sethi
As part of the Pokémon GO Fest, Niantic is preparing a more unique than rare initiative, the so-called Raid Day: for the first time in the history of the augmented reality mobile game, all Legendary Pokémon discovered so far will appear in five-star raids.

Challenging and capturing all the Legendary Pokémon within the allotted time frame may be difficult, so we recommend that you start your preparations already. The Raid Day will take place from 10:00 to 18:00 on Sunday 18 July. Each Pokémon will appear in one of the four themed hours that will alternate for the duration of the event:

  • Wind Hour, 10 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 3 pm: Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Form Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Totem Form Tornadus will appear in five-star raid;
  • Lava Hour, 11 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm: Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Landorus in Totem Form and Yveltal will appear in five-star raids;
  • Frost Time, 12:00 to 13:00 and 16:00 to 17:00: Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will appear in five-star raids. Additionally, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will appear in five-star raids in areas where they normally appear;
  • Hour of Thunder, 1 pm to 2 pm and 5 pm to 6 pm: Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Thundurus in Totem Form, Zekrom and Xerneas will appear in five-star raids.

Mysterious Pokémon will not be featured in five-star raids.

All Pokémon GO players will be able to participate in this extraordinary raid, whether or not they have a ticket for the Pokémon GO Fest 2021. Those who have purchased it (for 5 dollars), in any case, can:

  • Receive an extra 10,000 XP when winning a raid;
  • Spin the photo discs of a Gym to earn up to 10 raid tickets, to be used in in-person raids;
  • Complete the timed quest to earn up to eight remote raid tickets, which you can use to participate in a remote raid;
  • Pick up an event offer containing three remote raid tickets, available in the shop from 10:00 to 18:00 on Sunday 18 July 2021;

The Pokémon GO Fest 2021 will take place on July 17 and 18. The theme of the first day will instead be the “Capture”, with the return of the habitat theme: Jungle, Desert Mountain, Oceanic Beach, and Cave will alternate during the day.

