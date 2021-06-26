Saturday, June 26, 2021
HomeTechMicrosoft, the group behind the SolarWinds breach attacked Customer Service
Tech

Microsoft, the group behind the SolarWinds breach attacked Customer Service

By Arjun Sethi
0
66




In unsuspected times, an organized group that goes by the name of Nobelium exploited a flaw in Orion SolarWinds to attack numerous companies, including Microsoft itself, by clarifying part of the source code.

Well, the team that conducted the SolarWinds breach tried to launch a new attack on the Redmond giant, apparently without success.

As revealed by the companyNobelium has tried to break through the tools of Microsoft Customer Support without really succeeding in any of the main targets. Apparently, in fact, only three of Nobelium’s strategic objectives have been compromised, but the company has not revealed further details on the matter.

However, Microsoft has stated that these violations have allowed the group to have access to the basic information of a small cluster of users, and thanks to this data the attackers have tried to conduct highly targeted attacks.

The company said it managed to handle the situation in time, responded quickly and in a coordinated manner, and was able to remove the group’s access before it was too late. Obviously, the entities involved were notified, even the targets on which the attack was unsuccessful.

A particularly eventful period as regards IT security. In fact, Acer and Fujifilm have recently been victims of ransomware attacks.

Previous articleDark Souls Nightfall: release date of the fan sequel revealed by a new trailer
Next articleSonic 2, officially finished shooting in Hawaii: here is the epic photo from the set
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv