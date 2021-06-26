Harry Potter, Star Wars, Spider-Man: what is the most popular franchise in the world?









The world of cinema is littered with great successful franchises, of any genre: Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Harry Potter but also horror sagas like The Conjuring or Saw … But have you ever wondered which are the most popular among the various countries?

The FandomSpot site asked itself this question, investigating the popularity rate of the different franchises in all countries of the world.

What came out of this analysis, which looked at monthly online searches for the 100 highest-paying franchises at the box office in each country in June 2021, might surprise you.

In fact, some of the titles that probably many of us would have taken for granted to find even on the podium, such as Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, or Batman, do not seem to appear among these, while others are even more popular than we might think.

Leading the ranking, without too many surprises, is Harry Potter, which in 75 countries including the United States, Brazil, United Kingdom, and Italy, was the most sought-after franchise. Following, with 68 countries, we have Spider-Man, who is strong in nations like India, Mexico, and Colombia, while to complete the podium we find a Japanese title, Pokémon.

Great interest, but less than the aforementioned, then seem to arouse franchises such as Lego, 50 Shades of Gray, Superman, Transformers, Wonder Woman, and The Conjuring.

At this link, you can find the data collected by FandomSpot, while below you will find the Top 5 of the franchises according to the survey.