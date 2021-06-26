Halo, the showrunner will leave the series after the first season









A live-action adaptation of Halo has been in the works for years, based on the video game franchise of the same name, the series will follow an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant but according to the latest news the two showrunners they will abandon the project.

Production on the nine-episode first season originally began in late 2019 before it was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was announced that the show would move from Showtime to Paramount Plus in February 2021.

According to a new report from Variety, the two showrunners Steven Kane and Kyle Killen will no longer be involved in the project.

According to these sources, Killen has already abandoned the project and did so before the start of production last year. Kane then took on the role of the main showrunner.

Killen was first announced when the series was originally ordered by Showtime in June 2018. Kane came on board to co-develop Halo in March 2019.

However, he will also be leaving the show, but not before having gone through the entire post-production process. He won’t be returning if the show gets a second season, which Variety says is very likely given the high-profile nature of the project and the high level of investment from ViacomCBS.

Pablo Schreiber will play the Master Chief in Halo, the games’ iconic main character and a super-soldier created as part of the Spartan-II program. Some Halo leaks came online recently and showed us a small preview of what lies ahead. Halo doesn’t have a set release date yet.