Da Pratt denies moving towards Wendy Williams: ‘No’

Wendy Williams, She is no stranger to making controversial comments. In a new episode of her talk show that… Yes, my brother is set to make a guest appearance, Wendy told her audience that the rapper, now engaged to fiancé Jessica “Judy” Dubart, once tried to beat her up.

Wendy explained that Da Pratt’s description of “pickup” was strong, “[She was] like, “So what did you do?” I was like, Da Pratt, I run my own business. What do you mean?’ “Are you alone?” Wow, I’ve already tried it. The famous talk show host added, ‘Oh, please! I said, “Look at this brat, we’re friends. Like, I’m your girlfriend’s girl, that’s all.”

However, Da Pratt, who attended the event to promote his new show Pratt Loves Judy, quickly denied Wendy’s account. “The last time we spoke and I texted you, it was after I saw your documentary, and I had the feeling you didn’t have real friends and wanted to be your friend, so I called to check on you,” he said. “I love you but I was never attracted to you, son.”

When asked if he would like Wendy if he were gay, Da Pratt easily replied, “No! You fly, but not for me.” She went on to say, “I already have my baby. I’ve had a baby forever. I will never respect him, ever do that.”

Even if Jodi wasn’t part of the picture, Da Pratt was adamant that he would never love Wendy. “No, no. I mean, I love you, but I don’t want to be with you like that, Wendy. I just want to be your friend, because I feel, once you show your weak side, like , and explain that you guys are just like us.”

Later in the episode, Wendy seems to suggest that she help Da Pratt out. Once again, the rapper set the record straight. “Girl, you were never part of my process,” Da Pratt said, “not until I am ready to reveal anything to anyone who knows anything, and when you have done that, let the world know.”

“Back then it wasn’t cool. You can’t do that. Eileen [DeGeneres] She lost her job, her program. In the past you couldn’t do that, but thankfully it’s different now. And I can live out loud and live with my rights.”