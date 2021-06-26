Saturday, June 26, 2021
Avatar, James Cameron refused to cut one of the film’s most unforgettable scenes

By Vimal Kumar
During his Masterclass debut, in a course consisting of 15 lessons lasting 3 hours and 20 minutes, James Cameron revealed that Fox is in the process of eliminating one of Avatar’s most iconic scenes.

We are talking about the spectacular sequence set in the hanging mountains of Pandora in which Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, learns to ride the mountain Banshee. Well, according to Cameron, the studio was planning to cut the scene because it was of no use in moving the story forward.

“There are a lot of rules and advice about why you put something in a movie, and that everything has to have a purpose. But it doesn’t,” explained the Terminator director (via Slashfilm). “Sometimes it should just be something you want to see as a director. And sometimes the only way you have to see it is to show it. If you want to see it, then it means so many other people want to see it. And they want to see it regardless of the purpose. The purpose is to exist, to live within that world. “

While Avatar has overtaken Avengers: Endgame at the head of the all-time box office after the new release in China, we remind you that Cameron is currently working on 4 sequels to Avatar, with the second chapter expected in theaters in December 2022.

