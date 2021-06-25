Windows 11 changes the whole design: what the new Microsoft OS will look like graphically









Windows 11 is official! The new operating system developed by the Redmond giant is about to arrive on PCs all over the world bringing with it a completely renewed design inspired by the already known Fluent Design style, with rounded corners to give a feeling of fluidity. But let’s see all the details.

Let’s start from the Start menu, completely renovated and now become as you can see on the cover of the article: when you open it we will be able to see a pop-up screen in the center of the display where a search bar appears at the top, just below the most used applications (lockable in their position according to your needs and preferences), followed by the latest apps and files opened and, finally, the selected profile at the bottom left and the PC shutdown button at the bottom right.

The whole operating system, however, will always show rounded corners on every screen: from the Start menu to widgets, even passing through the individual icons of the Microsoft Store, Microsoft Edge, and even the Office package. Obviously, other applications not signed by the Redmond giant will automatically adapt to this much more modern and pleasing graphic style.

For the rest, Windows 11 is very reminiscent of the Windows 10X project then canceled by the same company to propose an operating system that can work in a unique experience on PCs, laptops, tablets, and other devices. So extremely minimal, clean design, where the taskbar wants to present itself as the main operational center from which to discover the rest of the system.

In short, a completely renewed experience to be discovered in every corner! We just have to wait for the final launch, however, expected by 2021.