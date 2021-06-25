Jessica Chastain is not Bryce Dallas Howard, and the actress is keen to remember it on TikTok









Jessica Chastain is not Bryce Dallas Howard, thank you very much. The Molly’s Game and X-Men: Dark Phoenix star is sick of being confused with her colleague from The Help, just as much as Howard is sick of being called Jessica. And this time it is TikTok that makes things clear.

” I’m not Jessica Chastaaain ” sang at the top of her lungs a few years ago Bryce Dallas Howard, in the hilarious song composed specifically to dispel any doubts about it (and which you can also find at the bottom of the news).

And if they both have fair complexions, red hair, and the movie The Help in their own filmography, that’s just a coincidence … Because, for starters, as they both remind us, Jessica Chastain didn’t do Jurassic World!

” When it takes you 20 years to build a career, people still think you work at Jurassic Park, ” Chastain wrote in the caption of her latest TikTok video (also below), which has the appropriate background music on the track “Sick. of It “.

The two actresses, both extremely talented and with an enviable career behind them, therefore once again put the record straight: Jessica is not Bryce, and Bryce is not Jessica!

But this is not the first nor the only case of ” identity swapping ” in Hollywood, and certainly not the last.

And you, are you among those who usually exchange them? Which do you prefer between the two? Let us know in the comments.