Saturday, June 26, 2021
HomeEntertainmentWhat is the best season of American Horror Story? The ranking
Entertainment

What is the best season of American Horror Story? The ranking

By Vimal Kumar
0
192




There is no doubt that Ryan Murphy has proven capable of tapping into the most terrifying aspects of the human psyche and staging them with his anthology series American Horror Story. However, not all seasons are equally scary and have been equally enjoyed by fans.

Of course, each season has its good and bad sides, before we dive into the tenth season of American Horror Story, let’s take a look at the previous nine seasons and rank them in strict order from scariest:

  1. Apocalypse
  2. Asylum
  3. Cult
  4. Roanoke
  5. Murder House
  6. 1984
  7. Freak Show
  8. Coven
  9. Hotel

Many of the show’s actors appear in different roles throughout the series, including S Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Lady Gaga, and Angela Bassett. It’s hugely fun to see these recurring actors take on multiple characters and a variety of hugely different scenarios as seasons of American Horror Story take place in different locations and over various time periods.

In each, there is considerable attention to detail required to transport viewers to another time and place, whether it’s a dank psychiatric hospital in the 1960s or a haunted summer camp in the mid-1980s. After the success was achieved, however, we could conclude that all seasons were successful in the end.

Sarah Paulson has revealed which season is the most disappointing of American Horror Story in her opinion and pending the tenth let us know your ranking in the comments!

Previous articleLoki, Kate Herron has her say on the incredible revelation of episode 3
Next articleElite 5, when does the next season of the Netflix series come out?
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv