What is the best season of American Horror Story? The ranking









There is no doubt that Ryan Murphy has proven capable of tapping into the most terrifying aspects of the human psyche and staging them with his anthology series American Horror Story. However, not all seasons are equally scary and have been equally enjoyed by fans.

Of course, each season has its good and bad sides, before we dive into the tenth season of American Horror Story, let’s take a look at the previous nine seasons and rank them in strict order from scariest:

Apocalypse Asylum Cult Roanoke Murder House 1984 Freak Show Coven Hotel

Many of the show’s actors appear in different roles throughout the series, including S Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Lady Gaga, and Angela Bassett. It’s hugely fun to see these recurring actors take on multiple characters and a variety of hugely different scenarios as seasons of American Horror Story take place in different locations and over various time periods.

In each, there is considerable attention to detail required to transport viewers to another time and place, whether it’s a dank psychiatric hospital in the 1960s or a haunted summer camp in the mid-1980s. After the success was achieved, however, we could conclude that all seasons were successful in the end.

Sarah Paulson has revealed which season is the most disappointing of American Horror Story in her opinion and pending the tenth let us know your ranking in the comments!