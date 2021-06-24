PUBG 2 has been canceled, graphic revision coming for the first chapter: the rumor









According to a new rumor that is circulating on the net in these hours, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds 2, a sequel to the title that in 2017 gave way to the explosion of the Battle Royale genre in the world of video games, has been canceled by the developers of Bluehole.

To reveal it is the same leaker who had spread the news of the start of the development of PUBG 2. Apparently, the internal plans of the software house have radically changed and now provide for an important overhaul of the original game that will make up for the non-arrival of a real sequel.

“My source tells me that PUBG Project RE: BORN was originally meant to be the PUBG 2 we were expecting, but the development team ran into issues and opted for an update/overhaul of the current game’s engine, kind of like made with Overwatch 2 by Blizzard “, the statements of the leaker PlayerIGN.

In addition to the graphic overhaul, we learn that the gameplay innovations initially planned for PUBG 2 ( including a Gulag-style respawn system from COD Warzone and the reanimation mechanics) will instead be introduced directly into the original game through the next updates. of the game.

Of course, as always, we invite you to take the news with the pinzie, waiting for Bluehole to announce any updates regarding its Battle Royale. Recall that the PUBG universe will expand with PlayerUnknown’s Prologue.