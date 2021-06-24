Loki, Kate Herron has her say on the incredible revelation of episode 3









Archived episode 3 of Loki, many are wondering how the adventures of the god of deception will proceed now as things are getting more and more complex for Thor’s half-brother.

In this episode, shorter than the previous two, Loki’s sexuality was also revealed, a topic that has been quite debated in recent weeks. This is the first time that the MCU explicitly refers to the sexuality of the god of deception who is defined as bisexual and fluid in gender. The director of the Disney + series Kate Herron has now also intervened on the issue, revealing that she is proud of the choice made since it represents a really important step in the world of fine comics.

“From the moment I joined Loki’s world, it was very important to me, one of my main goals, to recognize that Loki was bisexual. It’s part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I am happy, my heart is full of joy in saying that it is now a canon in the MCU “.

After this important revelation, many are wondering if Loki, sooner or later, will be able to have a love interest. Tom Hiddleston himself was quite evasive when asked about this possibility in an interview before the start of the series, suggesting that there may be some sparks between Loki and a somewhat lucky person on the show. Who will be?