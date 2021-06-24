Gangster and RPG: The new project unites the creator of God of War and Anshar Studios









David Jeffe, creator of the God of War and Twisted Metal series, Image Games and Anshar Studios join forces to create a new videogame project, currently still shrouded in mystery.

The professionals, with an announcement shared on their social channels, have specifically made it known that they are working on an RPG set in a gangster universe. Numerous personalities are involved in the development activities: the aforementioned David Jaffe, in particular, will play the role of creative consultant, while Marta Fijak, former designer of Frostpunk, will occupy the role of creative director.

The focus of the production will be the ” narration of human relationships through the lens of games with a criminal setting “. The ambitions of the production are those of an AA title, whose development team can boast collaborations with productions of the caliber Divinity: Original Sin II, League of Legends, Outriders, Dead By Daylight, Call of Duty, and more.

At the moment, unfortunately, not much information is available on the project, which lacks an official title for example. The professionals involved invited the public to stay tuned, but the wait will still be quite long: in fact, the intention to offer a first look at the GDR during the first quarter of 2022 has been confirmed!