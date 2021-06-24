FIFA 22: leak reveals a possible Beta of the game, menu and main logo shown









Work continues at Electronic Arts to give life to the next incarnation of the FIFA football series. While waiting for the US company to show its new sports title to the public for the first time, a leak that appeared on the net allows us to take a first peek at the contents of the game.

The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account has released some leaked images from what appears to be a preliminary build of FIFA 22. As you can see by following this link, the title features a model by Kylian Mbappé apparently borrowed from FIFA 21, and this suggests that it is an internal version managed only by the developers.

The leaked images also allow us to take a look at the logo of the football simulator and the categories of the in-game menu. Within this also appears the Volta mode, the reimagination of FIFA Street inserted directly into the premium chapters of the sports series starting from FIFA 21. The build-in question includes the following teams: Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Tottenham Hotspurs. The same list may be repeated in the FIFA 22 demo (of which, however, we are not sure, especially after the lack of a FIFA 21 demo).

PlayStation Game Size also mentions the appearance of a Beta of FIFA 22 on the PlayStation servers, a sort of limited number playtest that will be granted to a small circle of players. We are waiting for Electronic Arts to unveil all the news on FIFA 22 during the EA Play event to be held on July 22nd.