Black Widow, where was Red Guardian during the events of Avengers: Endgame?









There is very little time left for Black Widow to land on the screens, and soon we will have the opportunity to meet many new characters of the MCU, including David Harbor’s Red Guardian. But where was the latter during the events of Avengers: Endgame?

The question, after all, arises every time a never-before-seen character is introduced, at least over the last decade of film, and as the Eternals memes and their inaction against Thanos populate every part of the web, fans want to know. “what’s the excuse” of the other heroes.

So the Comicbook site has decided to address the question also to David Harbor, who together with director Cate Shortland and the rest of the cast is promoting the release of Black Widow.

” I mean, the fun, in this case, is that we go back and build this structure to [create] something new. So all of this content, with a lot of new information, helps to move these other projects forward, the new one. phase. And you can introduce these new characters, “Harbor says.

” Cate Shortland and I have been doing all sorts of speculations about where the Red Guardian is, what happens to it. There were a lot of fun ideas among them. But I haven’t asked Kevin Feige yet. I’ll do that later.”

And when they point out that Thanos probably would have fought if he faced the great Red Guardian, Harbor agrees: ” It wouldn’t have been a fair confrontation for the villain! “

And you, what do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Black Widow will hit theaters on July 7, and Disney + on July 9 with VIP Access.