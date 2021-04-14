ASHLEY BENSON AND G-EAZY WOULD BE BACK TOGETHER

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy would be giving a second chance.

They broke up last February, but in recent weeks rumors have arrived about a return of flame. Last weekend, they were spotted together appearing to confirm this gossip.

Aboard his Ferrari, they were spotted walking around Los Angeles and then stopping at a restaurant for dinner. The evening would end at the actress’s house.

Meanwhile, a source of E! News recounted that they officially reconciled: “Ashley forgave G-Eazy and they overcame that ugly discussion they had had. They’re both taken and have a lot of fun together.”

When they broke up last February, the usual well-informed had stated that it was Ashley Benson who ended the story because she would hear that G-Eazy ” was not totally committed” to him. “He always knew that he was a Bongiovanni” and began to have “doubts when their relationship became more serious” the insiders added.

Now the rapper would ” fix things“, according to the source of E! News, and they would “spend a lot of time together in the last two weeks.”

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy were first seen together as a couple in May 2020.

They will soon appear together in the film 18 & Over, of which the actress is also a producer. The shooting, according to ET, has long since ended.