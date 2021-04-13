THE REASON BRIDES WEAR HEADSCARVES ON THEIR WEDDING DAY IS PRETTY SCARY

Recently we decided to investigate some wedding traditions that many newlyweds follow without thinking about it. We found that bridesmaids have existed since ancient Roman times and were literally used as “baits” for evil spirits and to deceive former suitors who could show up on their wedding day and end it all in tragedy.

This revelation led us to ask ourselves where the custom of the wedding veil comes from. Well, get ready because the accessory that gives the most stunning finishing touch to the wedding dress has a really scary origin and that maybe will make you a lot angry too.

The veil first became popular in Roman times, when a red sheet, called a “flammeum“, was used to cover the bride from head to toe. This was supposed to make the bride look like she was on fire, which, in turn, was meant to scare off evil spirits trying to ruin her big day.

Over time, the veil continued as a method of masking the bride from evil spirits and, of course, used for the future husband not to see the new wife until the celebration was accomplished. The unveiling of the bride, the moment when the groom removes the veil, symbolized the passage of ownership of the woman: from her father to her husband.

And if this information isn’t enough to make you hate wedding veils forever, perhaps the fact that, according to Bustle, dresses with trains like veils were designed to weigh down brides so they couldn’t escape, will.