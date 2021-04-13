DWAYNE JOHNSON SAID HIS ON THE POLL THAT HE WOULD LIKE HIM FUTURE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Dwayne Johnson from actor to president of the United States? It has been talked about for years and his candidacy seems to become more and more real with each passing day.

In fact, the same actor shared on his Instagram account a screenshot of a Newsweek article that reports the results of a poll that 46% of Americans would support his possible run for the White House.

In the caption, the 48-year-old from Jumanji commented saying he was ” flattered ” and added: ” I don’t think the founding fathers ever imagined a muscular, bald, tattooed, half-black, half-Samoan, tequila drinker, truck driver, marsupial bearer join their club.”

The final sentence is the one that leaves the most room to think that he is really considering the option of a political career since it does not exclude the scenario: ” If it ever happens, it will be my honor to serve you, the people“.

Already in 2017, there was talk of Dwayne Johnson as a possible future US president: the idea was launched as a joke by a Washington Post article, but the star had let it be known that it had teased him to the point of seriously thinking about it.

“I could do both – he said – I plan to shoot films until 2021, so I could really consider applying for 2024. I know politics isn’t the business I work in, so the best thing I can do for now is listening and learn as much as I can.”

Now that it’s 2021 it may be time to realize this hypothesis, but first, there is the filming of Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson recently announced the start of work on the set of the film about the anti-hero that sees him the protagonist.