Snoop Dogg says George Floyd trial means nothing to racist cops

The rapper shared a video where a couple of white cops threaten and unfairly use force against a black soldier.

Snoop Dogg condemned Saturday’s deal inflicted on black Americans after a police video was released pointing weapons at a military man and threatening him.

In the video, a couple of policemen threaten with their weapons a black man dressed as a soldier, whom one of the officers repeatedly sprayed pepper spray in his eyes and without threats.

The man, named Caron Nazarius never resisted and even told the policemen that he was afraid.

Nazarius accuses officers of illegally registering their car, using excessive force, and violating the rights granted by the first amendment to the Constitution.

On Instagram, the rapper shared the viral video and wrote, “I guess this #georgefloydtrial doesn’t mean anything to these racist officers, eh.”

Floyd was a 46-year-old African-American who died after a white cop knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. His death, captured in a video of a passerby, sparked worldwide protests over racism and police brutality.

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer, is being tried for the murder of George Floyd.