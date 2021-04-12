Khloe Kardashian feels ‘strong and happy’ after photography drama

Khloe Kardashian feels “strong and happy” after her controversy over the dissemination of a photograph of her without retouching.

The 36-year-old star’s lawyers worked to remove an un-edited photo of her from the Internet after it leaked online and Khloe’s friends say she feels much better after talking about her body concerns.

One source told Page Six: “There has been a lot of support from friends, family and business partners. It’s been really amazing: everyone applauds her for opening up about her struggles that everyone knows have been weighing on her for many years.

“It was a great relief for her to be able to tell her truth finally and she feels strong and happy.”

Khloe recently admitted that he believes the pressure of looking “perfect” was “too much to bear.”

The star of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ revealed that she had “struggled with body image” all her “life” after being compared to her sisters.

“In truth, the pressure, the constant ridicule and judgment of my whole life to be perfect and meet the standards of others about how I should look, has been too much to bear.”