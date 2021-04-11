Travis Barker tattoos Koutney Kardashian in a special place

Blink-182’s drummer has got a tattoo with the name of his new love, near his heart.

Travis Barker will keep his girlfriend, reality show star Kourtney Kardashian, close to his heart as his name has been tattooed on his chest.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians used Instagram and confirmed the sentimental tattoo on Travis Barker’s chest.

She posted the photo without any title.

Travis was the first to place a heart emoji under the endearing post.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed that he is dating Blink-182 drummer on an Instagram post on February 17.