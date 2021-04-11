Netflix to broadcast Spider-Man and Bullet Train at about the same time as the movie theater premiere

The streaming giant has signed an agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment from 2022 to 2026.

Netflix has signed a multi-year agreement for Sony Pictures Entertainment’s movie streaming rights.

The agreement is to start with the Sony Pictures film list in 2022, the report mentions.

The deal replaces Sony’s pact with Stars, a Lionsgate platform that had Sony movies for a decade.

The contract with Netflix will begin in 2022 and end in 2026.

Among the projects that can be enjoyed on the platform are:

Morbius Uncharted Where the Crawdads Sing Bullet Train Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Other highly anticipated projects are also “Venom 2”, “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Jumanji” and “Bad Boys”, which will also be included.