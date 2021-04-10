Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honor Prince Philip

The couple published a statement on Archewell’s website to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, paid a special tribute to Prince Philip after his death on Friday (April 9).

The couple published a statement on Archewell’s website to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, saying, “You will be very surprised.”

The statement on the home page of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex says blank in the middle of a grey background: “IN THE LOVE MEMORY OF His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021”.

The couple added: “THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE … HE WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”

Harry and Meghan’s statement comes after Buckingham Palace announced the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to republish Queen Elizabeth II’s statement:

“It is with deep regret that Her Majesty the Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the statement says next to a black-and-white portrait of Philip.

Prince Harry is reportedly considering returning to the UK to attend his grandfather’s funeral.