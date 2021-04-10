JAMIE FOXX CONFESSED THAT HE DELIBERATELY SCARES DAUGHTERS’ SUITORS TO DISCOURAGE THEM

It is known that for dads it is a difficult time when their daughters start dating someone in a romantic sense and Jamie Foxx is no exception!

The actor told a cute anecdote about how he carried out a series of investigations and intimidations to discourage the suitors of his eldest son Corinne who is 27 years old (second daughter Analise is 11).

She explained that her daughter behaves flawlessly: ” She never got in trouble, I never had to say for example: ‘Don’t come back late'” she told Daily Pop.

But he does not trust those who want to go out with her and has confessed to turning into a “private investigator“: ” When he goes out with a person, I already know all about it“.

Sometimes Jamie Foxx gets help from his famous friends, like Snoop Dogg!

“Snoop was at my house when she [Corinne] brought a guy home. So I said, ‘Yo Snoop, there he is. Shake it up a little bit. He went to the boy and said, ‘How’s nephew? Do you understand what’s going on now?’. They must know that if anything goes wrong, hey, something else might come to you.”

“The daughters are special – added the 53-year-old – As a father, you want the person who attends your daughter to know that there may be a small chance that she will not survive.”