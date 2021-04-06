ARIANA GRANDE MADE A DECLARATION OF LOVE TO BOYFRIEND DALTON GOMEZ ON INSTAGRAM

The love story between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez goes on in full swing and this time the update comes directly from the singer!

The 25-year-old let fans know how well she is with her boyfriend and promised the groom, sharing some couple photos on her Instagram account. In one of the romantic images they cuddle in front of the lit fireplace, in the others, they embrace in the moonlight.

But it is the caption that will make you melt, with a real declaration of love:” My heart, my person. Thank you so much for being you,” the artist wrote.

Ariana Grande revealed that she said yes to Dalton Gomez’s marriage proposal last December.

She and the real estate agent have been together since January 2020 and have made the report public by appearing in the video for “Stuck With U”, released four months later.