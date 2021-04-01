SELENA GOMEZ, BELLA HADID AND MANY OTHER STARS SIGNED AN IMPORTANT LETTER ON THE OCCASION OF TRANSGENDER VISIBILITY DAY

For International Transgender Visibility Day and the last day of Women’s History month, on March 31, the GLAAD association has published an open letter signed by more than 400 stars.

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, Anna Wintour, and many other celebs, from the world of entertainment but also business and politics, wanted to show their support for the community and in particular for trans women and girls.

“Trans women and girls have been an integral part of the struggle for gender liberation. We support this truth and denounce the anti-transgender rhetoric we have seen in various areas” reads glaad’s letter (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation).

“We clearly and forcefully recognize that transgender women are women and that transgender girls are girls. We believe that honoring diversity in women’s experiences is a force – not harm to the feminist cause. We all deserve the same opportunities, freedom, accessibility. We deserve equal access to education, work, health, housing, recreation, and public services. And we must respect every person’s right to bodily autonomy and self-determination.”

The letter goes on to recall “the long history of aggression ” against trans girls and women, the laws that have yet to be changed, and adds: ” We must all fight against the unnecessary and unethical barriers placed in front of trans girls and women by legislators and those who use the label of feminists in the name of division and hatred. Our feminism must be expansive so that we can leave the door open for future generations.”

The GLAAD association awards every year to those who work in the entertainment industry and helps to make a difference in acceptance and painting an honest and truthful image of the rainbow world.

The GLAAD Media Awards 2021 will be held on Friday, April 9th: here you will find the list of nominations.