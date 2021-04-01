HAILEY BIEBER EXPLAINED WHY SHE TOOK OFF TWITTER AND LIMITED COMMENTS ON INSTAGRAM

Hailey Bieber has changed her relationship with social media over the past year, choosing to delete her Twitter profile and limit comments under her Instagram posts.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel, titled The Truth About Mental Health and Social Media and in which she talks to psychologist Jessica Clemons, the model has now explained how she came to make those decisions.

“When you’re going through a situation where there are so many people stalking you with the same thing over and over again, I think that starts messing up your mind and you start questioning everything. You say, ‘There’s something I’m not seeing and they are? Maybe they’re right?‘” told the 24-year-old.

As he has said before, Hailey reiterated here too that haters’ comments had increased exponentially since his marriage to Justin Bieber in 2018:” It really opened me up to a new kind of attention.”

“ One of the things I had the most difficulty with was the comparison. Comparisons of bodies, looks, behaviors” he added, probably referring to the comments that pulled Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez, in the middle.

The supermodel then explained that she took off Twitter, only used Instagram on weekends, and changed her settings so that only the people she follows can comment on her posts, to protect her mental health.

“When I look at the comments now, I know there will only be messages from people I know will be positive, encouraging, and supportive.”