BELLA HADID AND HUNTER SCHAFER TAKE FLIGHT (REALLY) AT MUGLER SPRING 2021 FASHION SHOW

Mugler presented her Spring 2021 collection with a truly stellar cast: Bella Hadid,Irina Shayk, Dominique Jackson, Patia Borj and Hunter Schafer participated in the pre-recorded fashion short film unveiled on March 31 on the brand’s Instagram account and YouTube channel.

Mugler’s creative director, Casey Cadwallader, has launched an era of super-valuable mesh tight-fitting tickets, a lot of which a lot of pop stars go crazy about. Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, Rosalìa and almost all the “It” girls who are on the world music charts have worn at least one.

As Nylon reports, Cadwallader claims that Dua Lipa (most likely on behalf of her stylist) has already claimed the new sheer body-worn by Jackson on the catwalk.

“Mugler is going to enhance the body,” Cadwallader told WWD during a preview for the collection’s print.

The short film shows Mugler girls flying and then jumping and jumping on the catwalk in incredible stunts. Perhaps a testament to how wearable the new collection is, even for the most animated pop stars on stage.

“For me, all bodies need to be considered, not just lean bodies, also because, skinny bodies sometimes have abutt or bigger tits,” Cadwallader told Vogue. “Clothes help you, instead of making you feel sick. I’m celebrating different body shapes. “