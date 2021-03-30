LADY GAGA LETS YOU KNOW THAT IF FLOWERS ARE GONE IN ROME, IT’S HER BOYFRIEND’S FAULT

Lady Gaga is currently in Italy to shoot the film House of Gucci and in our country, she celebrated 35 years, turned yesterday, March 28th.

Precisely the star is based in Rome and, for the occasion, her boyfriend Michael Polansky raided among the florists of the Capital sending her the most giant bouquet of flowers you have ever seen!

Lady Gaga posted a photo in which she happily embraces this spring explosion, dotted with so many white roses, and in the caption, she dedicated a romantic message to the CEO.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

“ When your boyfriend sends you all the flowers of Rome for your birthday – he wrote, referring precisely to the huge floral bouquet – I love you sweetheart. I can’t wait to be home with you and our dogs, that’s all I need.”

Lady Gaga made her relationship with Michael Polansky official in February 2020. A few months later, he called it ” The Love of MyLife“.

The last time they were seen together was on Inauguration Day– the inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden – last January.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Mother Monster’s boyfriend is 43 years old and graduated from Harvard. He works in the technology industries, along with Facebook co-founder Sean Parker, as CEO of Parker Group.