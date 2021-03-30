HILARY DUFF BECAME A MOM FOR THE THIRD TIME

Hilary Duff welcomed the little girl she was expecting!
The 33-year-old actress announced she’s becoming a mom for the third time – posting a photo of the whole family looking adoring at the latest.
He also revealed the little girl’s name: Mae James Bair.
She is the second daughter of Hilary Duff with her husband Matthew Koma, songwriter and musician after Banks Violet was born in October 2018.
The 33-year-old Younger star is also the mother of Luca Cruz, 9, who was with ex Mike Comrie.
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were married in December 2019.