CAMILA MENDES WOULD BE BACK SINGLE

Camila Mendes and Grayson Vaughn would no longer be a couple.

The Riverdale actress and photographer would break up after about a year together, as E! reports. News.

According to a newspaper source, the breakup would have taken place a month ago: ” There was no drama and they are still friends – the insider recounted – The relationship has simply finished its run.”

As proof of the end of the story, there is the fact that the 26-year-old star deleted photos of the 29-year-old from his Instagram account, including the one with which he had wished him birthday wishes last October. He also stopped following him on social media.

The romance would begin in spring 2020. Camila Mendes had publicly confirmed it last September, sharing a tender photo in which she gave her boyfriend a goodbye kiss before leaving for the Riverdale set in Vancouver.