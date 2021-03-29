Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s car are stolen from their home in Los Angeles

The couple was home when the wrongdoers forced a window to grab the car keys and flee in a hurry.

The couple in love was at home in Los Angeles when the thieves came in through a window.

The thieves reportedly took a set of keys and left in one of Shawn’s SUV vehicles, a Mercedes G Wagon (wreck approximately $135,000).

According to TMZ, police are investigating the robbery, but so far no arrests have been made.

The singers, who recently made their relationship public, quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.